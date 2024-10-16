China urges de-escalation of Korean Peninsula tensions

Xinhua) 09:00, October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need to prevent further escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on reports from the Republic of Korea (ROK) that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had damaged a section of border traffic infrastructure.

As a close neighbor of the Korean Peninsula, China is closely monitoring the developments of the situation on the peninsula and the relations between the DPRK and the ROK, Mao told a daily press briefing.

Mao stressed that rising tensions are not in the common interests of various parties and the prevention of further escalation is the most immediate priority.

China is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and its stance of promoting a political settlement of the peninsula issue remains unchanged, the spokesperson said.

Mao expressed hope that all parties would work together to achieve the goal.

