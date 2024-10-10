China calls on all parties to work together to uphold peace, stability on Korean Peninsula

Xinhua) 08:33, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday called on all parties to work together to uphold peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advance the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue.

It is reported that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and fortify the relevant areas of its side with strong defence structures from Wednesday. The DPRK will take a substantial military step to completely separate the territory of the DPRK, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the territory of the ROK.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing that China is following the developments on the Korean Peninsula and DPRK-ROK relations.

"China believes that upholding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advancing the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue serves the common interests of all parties, and it is what the international community expects," Mao said, adding all parties need to work together for this end.

