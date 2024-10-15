Chinese state councilor meets Australian Senate president

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with Sue Lines, president of the Australian Senate, in Beijing on Monday.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is ready to work with Australia to strengthen cooperation in fields such as culture, tourism and sports, deepen exchange and experience sharing in women development, and continuously enhance the friendship between the two peoples, Shen said.

Lines expressed the willingness to strengthen dialogue and communication with the Chinese side, carry out exchange and cooperation in various fields including women's cause, and push for constant development of Australia-China relations.

