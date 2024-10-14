Chinese vice premier delivers speech at CCICED 2024 meeting

Xinhua) 09:31, October 14, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairperson of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED), delivers a speech at the 2024 annual CCICED meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also chairperson of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED), delivered a speech at the 2024 annual CCICED meeting on Saturday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Chinese government is willing to work with all parties to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and steer the world toward a sustainable future.

Ding said that the Chinese government pays high attention to international cooperation on the environment and development. He noted that China has made significant contributions to promoting sustainable development for mankind and to building a clean and beautiful world.

The vice premier stressed that Chinese modernization is the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. He called for promoting openness and exchanges; upholding and practicing true multilateralism; and increasing financial, technological and capacity building support to developing countries.

He also urged injecting new impetus into global green development through scientific and technological innovation, and stressed sincere cooperation to help ensure the success of the United Nations Climate Change Conference Baku and the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Themed "Open, Inclusive and Innovative Cooperation to Build a Clean and Beautiful World," the meeting saw around 400 attendees from home and abroad, including council members, experts and partners.

