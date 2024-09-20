High-altitude weather observation platform put into operation on Kunlun Mountains

September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A weather observation platform at a 5,287.71-meter altitude has been recently put into operation in the middle section of Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said that the comprehensive weather observation platform, the highest of its kind in China, is located in the Hotan Prefecture of Xinjiang. It is designed to observe artificial weather modification and scientific research for cloud-water resources in the Kunlun Mountains, ScienceNet.cn reported on Thursday.

The platform integrates various systems of ground-based meteorological observation, unmanned aerial vehicle high-altitude detection, cloud ice microphysics research and monitoring, and aerosol lidar detection.

According to the CMA, together with high-performance lidar, high-definition video imaging technology, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and a stable solar power supply system, it has thus formed a comprehensive ground-air-space monitoring network.

The integration and application of these technologies have significant scientific research value and application potential in accurately capturing cloud dynamics, optimizing artificial rain (snow) operations, evaluating the impact of climate change, and exploring adaptive strategies for ecosystems in extreme environments, the CMA said.

This is the only comprehensive scientific research platform for cloud water resources in the Kunlun Mountains. Xinjiang has reached new heights in artificial weather modification and cloud water resource development and utilization.

It is also of great significance for water resource security, agricultural irrigation, disaster prevention and mitigation in Xinjiang and the entire northwest region. According to the CMA, it will also provide valuable first-hand data for global climate change research and ecological environmental protection.

