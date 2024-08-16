Chinese courts conclude 1.9 mln environmental, resource cases from 2014 to 2023

Xinhua) 09:38, August 16, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts nationwide concluded approximately 1.9 million environmental and resource-related cases of first instance from 2014 to 2023, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Thursday.

Among them, 1.03 million cases were handled during the 2019-2023 period, up 18.9 percent from the previous five-year period.

As part of the effort to make court trials more professional, the number of special judiciary organs for environmental and resource-related cases at various-level courts rose to 2,813 in 2023 from 134 in 2014, said the SPC.

Since 2014, a total of 21 judicial interpretations for environmental and resource-related cases have been formulated and revised, 22 normative documents released, and 423 typical cases issued, according to the SPC.

