UN chief calls for protecting Earth ahead of World Environment Day

Xinhua) 16:25, June 05, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, June 4 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the global community to shield Earth's critical ecosystems from rampant pollution, escalating climate challenges, and "biodiversity decimation."

In his message for Wednesday's World Environment Day, the UN chief stressed that nations "must deliver" on their commitments to rejuvenate damaged ecosystems and land, particularly through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, an international accord aimed at preserving biodiversity.

The secretary-general said that countries must outline in their updated national climate action plans how they will cease and reverse deforestation by 2030, emphasizing the necessity to substantially increase financial support to assist developing countries in adapting to severe weather conditions, safeguarding nature, and promoting sustainable development.

Guterres highlighted the economic rationale for immediate and decisive action. "Every dollar invested in ecosystem restoration generates up to thirty dollars in economic benefits," he said.

The consequences of failing to address uncontrolled pollution, climate disruption, and the destruction of biodiversity are becoming increasingly visible. Fertile lands are turning into deserts, vibrant ecosystems into lifeless areas, and rising carbon dioxide emissions are exacerbating the situation. "That means crops failing, water sources vanishing, economies weakened, and communities endangered -- with the poorest hit hardest ... It is time to break free," stated the UN chief.

"We are Generation Restoration. Together, let us build a sustainable future for land, and for humanity," he said.

World Environment Day, celebrated by millions globally, has been observed annually since 1973 and has evolved into the most extensive global platform for environmental advocacy. This year, the day is marked with the overarching theme of "land restoration, desertification and drought resilience."

In New York, the UN chief will give a special address on climate change at the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday morning. He will present pressing truths about the climate's current state, alongside new data from the World Meteorological Organization and the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Guterres will be joined by Michael Bloomberg, his Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, and Sean Decatur, president of the museum.

