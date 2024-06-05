China's top procuratorate to oversee major environmental damage cases

Xinhua) 14:48, June 05, 2024

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), China's top procuratorial organ, will oversee the handling of three major criminal cases involving damage to the natural environment and ecosystem.

The latest environmental inspection launched by China's central authorities in early May revealed these three instances of individuals illegally cutting down trees or engaging in unauthorized fishing activities.

In China, certain cases are sometimes supervised by higher-level government bodies and administrative authorities to ensure they are efficiently resolved.

