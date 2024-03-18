China to establish modern eco-environment monitoring system
BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China plans to build a modern eco-environment monitoring system that it expects will play a significant role in pollution control, pollution treatment, ecological conservation and climate change response.
The new system will raise the bar for the timely collection of authentic, accurate, comprehensive and new data, according to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
A monitoring net that leverages satellite, aviation and ground-based remote sensing methods will be established, and digital intelligence will be introduced to upgrade monitoring technologies.
China aims to complete the construction of the system by 2035, bringing the country's eco-environment monitoring capabilities to a globally advanced level.
