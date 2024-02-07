China sees improved judicial appraisal of environmental damage: ministry

Xinhua) 14:04, February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of 2023, China has 287 judicial appraisal institutions for environmental damage registered with judicial administrative organs, with 5,098 appraisers in the field, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The ministry noted that the standardization and the role of the rule of law with regard to the judicial appraisal of environmental damage have been advanced across the country.

The ministry joined hands with the Supreme People's Procuratorate in 2019 to establish a system to encourage appraisal institutions to provide services before collecting fees, thus easing the financial burdens faced by procuratorial organs.

As of the end of 2023, there are 141 appraisal institutions for environmental damage that do not charge in advance.

Since 2015, about 100,000 cases have been handled by these registered judicial appraisal institutions, providing strong support for law enforcement and judicial activities of ecological environment and resource protection.

