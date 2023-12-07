17 officials held accountable for environmental damage following China's latest inspections

Xinhua) 10:31, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 17 officials have been held accountable for environmental damage due to their dereliction, formalism or bureaucratism following the latest inspections by China's central authorities, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Wednesday.

As of Dec. 4, five inspection teams dispatched by the central government have dealt with public complaints related to 5,315 cases, according to the ministry.

The first batch of inspection teams in the country's third high-profile central inspection of ecological and environmental protection are following up on the complaints and addressing related problems in the local governments of the Fujian, Henan, Hainan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

The third central inspection of ecological and environmental protection began in late November. The central inspections are part of China's efforts to fight pollution and environmental degradation as the country strives to push for more environmentally friendly development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)