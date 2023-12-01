Regulation introduced on phosphorus pollution of China's largest freshwater lake

Xinhua) 11:04, December 01, 2023

NANCHANG, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangxi Province has introduced a regulation to prevent and control total phosphorus pollution in the country's largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake.

The local regulation will take effect starting from Jan. 1, 2024. It is the first of its kind across the country regarding the prevention and control of a single pollution factor in a lake, local authorities said Thursday.

Poyang Lake is one of the world's most important wetlands. The lake contributes an average annual inflow of 146 billion cubic meters into the Yangtze River, accounting for about 15 percent of the runoff of the Yangtze River. The lake has various ecological functions, such as flood control, water storage, and biodiversity protection.

According to the regulation, in the lakeside areas where the total phosphorus concentration exceeds the standard severely, using phosphorus-containing detergents shall be prohibited in the catchment areas that can affect the water quality. It also specifies the responsibility of this pollution prevention and control and coordination efforts to solve relevant problems.

In recent years, Poyang Lake has seen its water quality improve. However, total phosphorus pollution remains a significant threat to its water quality.

The provincial government of Jiangxi has strived to reduce the lake's total phosphorus concentration to the standard amount of Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system by 2030.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)