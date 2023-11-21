China launches fresh round of environmental inspections
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities on Tuesday started a new round of environmental inspections, said the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
Five teams, conducting the first batch of this third round of inspections, have been dispatched to Fujian, Henan, Hainan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces for one-month inspections, according to the ministry.
Inspectors will focus on issues such as the implementation of major decisions and deployments of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on ecological civilization construction, relevant provincial departments' implementation of ecological environmental protection responsibilities, and the promotion and implementation of ecological environmental protection work by municipal Party committees and governments, said the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- China promotes bamboo as eco-friendly substitute for plastics
- National political advisors discuss environment protection, building Beautiful China
- China revises Marine Environment Protection Law
- China reports progress in crackdown on environmental crimes
- Guardians of Ulan Suhai Lake: postgraduates committed to water environment protection
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.