China launches fresh round of environmental inspections

Xinhua) 11:16, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities on Tuesday started a new round of environmental inspections, said the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Five teams, conducting the first batch of this third round of inspections, have been dispatched to Fujian, Henan, Hainan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces for one-month inspections, according to the ministry.

Inspectors will focus on issues such as the implementation of major decisions and deployments of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on ecological civilization construction, relevant provincial departments' implementation of ecological environmental protection responsibilities, and the promotion and implementation of ecological environmental protection work by municipal Party committees and governments, said the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)