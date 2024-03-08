Languages

Friday, March 08, 2024

China's draft environmental code to be submitted for deliberation this year: report

(Xinhua) 16:08, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will compile a draft environmental code to submit for deliberation this year, according to a work report of the National People's Congress Standing Committee on Friday.

