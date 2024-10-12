China tightens regulation on sea outfalls

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has moved to tighten regulation on sewage outfalls into the sea to better protect the marine environment, according to new regulatory measures released by the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Friday.

All types of sea outfalls will be placed under government regulation, which, in the past, mainly covered industrial sewage outfalls and those of urban sewage treatment plants, according to the trial measures.

The tightened regulation came as the ministry saw a rapid surge in the number of sea outfalls during inspections in recent years, with many found to be discharging aquaculture and domestic sewage.

The ministry said it will carry out categorized management of sea outfalls based on their impacts on the marine environment and conduct whole-process supervision on sewage discharge.

The ministry added that it will also improve the national platform for monitoring and management of sea outfalls, enhance guidance and supervision at the local level and conduct research and evaluations in a timely manner.

