Xsolla enhances service capabilities to help Chinese game companies expand into new markets

People's Daily Online) 16:47, October 12, 2024

Global video game commerce company Xsolla is helping global game developers achieve broader market expansion and higher revenue growth through its professional services and products, according to Anton Zelenin, Xsolla's chief product officer, and Chen Jingbo, senior vice president of Xsolla and head of the Xsolla Greater China Region office.

Game developers around the world have become increasingly big and their ambitions are becoming bigger, which is why more and more game developers are seen having or pursuing cross-platform opportunities or cross-platform clients, Zelenin pointed out in a recent interview with People's Daily Online.

"Mobile game developers are going into the web, and basically want to have a cross-platform experience for all their users," Zelenin said. He thinks this is the biggest trend over the last two years and that it will continue to influence the industry.

Chen told People's Daily Online that since joining Xsolla in 2021, he has witnessed how the company achieved significant results in the greater China region.

Xsolla serves the top 300 largest game developers in China, and has helped many Chinese clients make great achievements overseas, he said.

Xsolla's global payment services and legal support have enabled some of its clients that didn't profit in certain markets to successfully expand into new markets and achieve revenue growth, according to Chen.

"We will pay more attention to the Chinese market, strive to help more Chinese developers step onto the world stage and showcase the innovative prowess of Chinese games," Chen said.

