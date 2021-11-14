China's mobile gaming market sees revenue growth in October

November 14, 2021

File photo shows a staff member presents a mobile game to a customer during a press conference in the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile gaming market recorded a growth in revenue in October, according to a recent industry report.

The sales revenue of the market reached about 18.64 billion yuan (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars) last month, up 0.48 percent year on year, said the report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.

The revenue also increased 3.37 percent from September, the report said.

The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about 1.6 billion dollars in October, down 1.79 percent from September.

