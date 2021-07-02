Macao's June gaming revenue soars over 8 times year on year

Xinhua) 16:12, July 02, 2021

MACAO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Macao's gaming industry revenue in June soared 812.5 percent year on year, but dropped 37.4 percent from May, the special administrative region's (SAR) gaming industry watchdog said Thursday.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue was 6.535 billion patacas (about 816.9 million U.S. dollars) in June, an increase of 812.5 percent year on year.

The accumulated revenue in the first six months of this year reached 49.023 billion patacas (about 6.13 billion U.S. dollars), up 45.4 percent year on year.

Since the end of May, Macao's neighboring Guangdong Province was hit by COVID-19. On June 7, Macao decided to tighten border control with Guangdong, requiring all those crossing the border between the two places to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 48 hours instead of the previous seven days.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)