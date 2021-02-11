Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
China's gaming industry maintains momentum in 2020: report

(Xinhua)    14:50, February 11, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 11 -- The annual revenue of China's gaming industry increased to 278.7 billion yuan (about 43.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 20.71 percent from the previous year, according to a recent report on China's internet development.

The mobile game sector, among all, had raked in 209.7 billion yuan in 2020, up 32.61 percent and accounting for 75.24 percent of the total revenue, read the report by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Noting the proportion of console games in China's game market revenue is less than 2 percent in 2020, far below the 28 percent share of console games in the global market revenue, the report pointed out the great potential of China's console game market.

By the end of 2020, the number of China's online game users had reached 518 million, accounting for 52.4 percent of the total internet users, read the report. Enditem

