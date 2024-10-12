Chinese FM calls for wider participation in promoting friendship among people

Xinhua) 10:20, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday called for more people of vision to actively participate in the cause of promoting friendship among the people and contribute more wisdom and strength to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the Welcoming Banquet for the China International Friendship Conference and an event marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Beijing.

Wang called for joint efforts from people of all countries to safeguard world peace, pursue development and work for universal prosperity.

He also urged actively responding to the wish of people in all countries to strengthen exchanges and jointly promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

Wang said that China is willing to work with all people in the world who adhere to justice, love peace and are committed to development to jointly create a better future for mankind.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)