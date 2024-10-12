Chinese vice president attends friendship conference marking 70th anniversary of CPAFFC

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday attended the China International Friendship Conference and Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in Beijing and delivered a speech.

Since its establishment 70 years ago, the CPAFFC has actively played a major role in people-to-people diplomacy and carried out a lot of highly effective work, Han noted.

Under the new circumstances, people-to-people diplomacy serves as a fundamental task to enhance friendship among people and promote the development of state relations. It is a key driving force in promoting exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, with its role growing more significant, its status more prominent, and its influence expanding, Han said.

The Chinese government has always attached great importance to people-to-people diplomacy and will, as always, support the unique role of the CPAFFC in building more bridges for people-to-people exchanges, pragmatic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and friendship among the youths, Han added.

Han put forward four suggestions for promoting the cause of friendship between China and other countries.

First, adhere to unity and friendship and actively practice the concept of a community with a shared future for humankind. Second, pursue mutual benefit and promote common development and prosperity. Third, uphold cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote mutual learning and closer people-to-people ties among civilizations. Fourth, take a long-term view and carry on the cause of people-to-people friendship.

China is advancing the building of a strong country and national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, Han stressed, adding that Chinese modernization has not only benefited the Chinese people but also people around the world.

China is ready to work with other countries to enhance friendship, promote mutual understanding and support among people of all countries, and make unremitting efforts toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

Former President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, former Taoiseach of Ireland Bertie Ahern, former Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Tanzania Mizengo Peter Pinda, former New Zealand Speaker of Parliament David Carter, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Korn Dabbaransi, Bruneian Princess Hajah Masna, and Secretary General of Arab-Chinese Friendship Societies' League Ali Yousif Ahmed attended the conference and delivered remarks successively.

Themed "Enhancing people-to-people friendship and building a community with a shared future for mankind," the conference was attended by around 500 heads of foreign organizations, international friends of China, and Chinese representatives.

