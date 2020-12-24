A video display program “City Charms” opens online today. It is one of the serial events of the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum (CSAICF), co-organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province. Ambassador Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, sends a congratulatory message to the event.

Episode of China (province of Yunnan, cities of Kunming, Yuxi, Baoshan and Lincang, and autonomous prefectures of Honghe, Dali and Dehong)

In his message, Lin Songtian says that cities are important places for people’s life and production, and they are also the embodiment of human civilizations. As a significant part of bilateral relations between China and other countries, the friendship city relations facilitate the multi-tiered and all-sectoral cooperations between China and other countries, and enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and other peoples.

Lin says that China and South Asia enjoy geographical proximity and cultural affinity. Throughout history, they have been exchanging needed goods, learning from each other and nurtured distinctive and splendid cultures. So far, China and South Asia have established over 50 pairs of friendship cities. Twinning more cities in the region will add to the connectivity, economic and social development of each countries, and bring tangible benefits to the local people. It will also promote the exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and contribute to the peace, stability and prosperous development in the region.

Episode of South Asia (Bangladeshi cities of Chattogram and Gazipur, Nepali province of Gandaki and Province 3, and city of Pokhara)

Lin hopes this program could attract more people to give attention, care and support to the sub-national exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperations, and work together for the affinity between the people in the region.

The program has collected short videos from 13 provinces and cities in China, Bangladesh and Nepal, displaying natural landscape, trade cooperations and people-to-people interactions.

The “City Charms” is the last program that concludes the half year span of the forum’s serial events, following “Beautiful Homeland: China and South Asian Countries Photographic Exhibition”, “Beauty in Diversity: Literary Recitation by Young Chinese and South Asians” and “Think Tank Dialogue on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges”.

Scan the QR code for 13 complete videos: