Ceremony for donation of flood relief supplies to Pakistan held in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 09:55, September 27, 2022

A donation ceremony themed “Chinese People for Pakistani Brothers and Sisters” was held by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the China-Pakistan Friendship Association in Beijing on Sept. 25, 2022.

Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, Sha Zukang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, and representatives of the donors attended the ceremony and delivered speeches.

In June 2022, floods unseen in a century hit Pakistan, causing major casualties and huge economic losses. To support Pakistan with its flood relief efforts, CPAFFC initiated the campaign, receiving an active response from various social forces in China.

As of today, CPAFFC has raised cash donations and supplies totaling 125 million yuan ($17.5 million) from 15 provinces and cities (including 18 provinces or cities that have sister-city relationships with Pakistan), 24 friendship organizations, 13 enterprises and hundreds of caring individuals.

"The scale, efforts and results of the donation this time are unprecedented in the history of the CPAFFC’s foreign exchanges," Lin said.

Representatives from the donors said that Pakistan is an "ironclad" friend of China and they will continue to pay attention to Pakistan’s post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

Sha Zukang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of CPAFFC)

The donation ceremony is of great significance and is a vivid illustration of the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan, said Sha Zukang. China and Pakistan always support each other and uphold the spirit of partnership. Pakistan has always showed firm support for China on affairs concerning China's core interests, which the Chinese people will always remember. When Pakistan is going through a difficult period, China will definitely give a helping hand.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Their "ironclad" friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples and has become a household name. This friendship has withstood international vicissitudes and changes in their respective domestic situations, and grown ever stronger, setting an example of state-to-state relations for the international community, Lin pointed out.

Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of CPAFFC)

The CPAFFC has taken this major action of mobilizing non-governmental resources to help Pakistan overcome the flood disaster for three main purposes, Lin said.

The first is to demonstrate that Chinese non-governmental sectors have interpreted through concrete actions the China-Pakistan “ironclad” friendship in times of adversity, as well as the solid public and social foundation of this friendship.

The second is to show to the world once again that cherishing friendship and reciprocating an act of kindness have always been the fine traditions of the Chinese people. For every act of kindness it receives, China will return it many times more. Whoever is kind and friendly to the Chinese people will receive understanding and sympathy in return.

Thirdly, as this is a move that is in keeping with the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, it fully demonstrates that whenever Chinese leaders initiate a plan, the people follow by taking actions.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque speaks at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of CPAFFC)

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Moin ul Haque extended his sincerest gratitude to China and Chinese social forces for the donation of relief items that are urgently needed in Pakistan.

He said the donations were very generous and timely, and would be immensely helpful in reinforcing Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to those suffering.

"Today’s donation ceremony is yet another demonstration of this act of friendship and generosity. We are grateful to Chinese friends for their support and will always remember it," said Haque.

Haque said that Pakistan will remember this timely and generous assistance, expressing firm confidence that Pakistan will overcome the disaster as soon as possible and start reconstruction with the support of China and other members of the international community.

He said Chinese enterprises and all sectors of Chinese society are welcome to pay continuous attention to and support the post-disaster construction of Pakistan, and expected that more Chinese enterprises and non-governmental organizations will be able to participate in the economic and social construction of Pakistan and support the sustainable development of the country.

Around 100 people, including directors of various departments of the CPAFFC, representatives of the donors, diplomats from the Pakistani Embassy in China, and Chinese and international journalists attended the ceremony.

