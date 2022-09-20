Chinese defense minister meets Pakistani chief of army staff
XI'AN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Monday met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Wei said that, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan will always be trustworthy and the most reliable friends and brothers, no matter how the global situation changes.
The two sides should continue to enhance their capabilities to jointly address various risks and challenges, and work together to safeguard the common interests of both countries, as well as peace and stability in the region, said Wei.
Bajwa thanked China's aid after Pakistan's flood disaster. He said Pakistan will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and expressed the hope that the two militaries will further enhance cooperation on joint exercises and training, as well as in other fields.
