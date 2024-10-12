China willing to jointly promote Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:49, October 12, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all parties to further promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and focus on building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Friday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

He called on all parties to uphold peace and tranquility, pursue mutual benefit and win-win results, and firmly promote opening up and cooperation.

He also called for speeding up the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, advancing regional economic integration, and avoiding turning economic and trade issues into political and security issues.

