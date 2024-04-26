Asia-Pacific representatives call for renewed efforts on SDGs

Xinhua) 13:37, April 26, 2024

Representatives attend a dialogue entitled "Renewed Efforts to Deliver on the SDGs: working towards the Summit of the Future" in Bangkok, Thailand, April 24, 2024. Representatives from Asia-Pacific countries gathered here on Wednesday to share their views and actions on how to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a dialogue on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).(Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from Asia-Pacific countries gathered here on Wednesday to share their views and actions on how to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a dialogue on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Co-hosted by China International Development Cooperation Agency, the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the ESCAP and the UN in China, the dialogue entitled "Renewed Efforts to Deliver on the SDGs: working towards the Summit of the Future" focused on issues including food systems, energy access and affordability, digital connectivity and education, among others.

Zhao Fengtao, deputy head of China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that the Global Development Initiative is the catalyst and accelerator for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With response and support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, it has moved from laying the groundwork to bearing fruit.

Han Zhiqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, shared stories of China and Thailand working together to promote sustainable development, including Chinese and Thai companies jointly operating waste-to-energy projects in Bangkok, Chinese car manufacturers helping Thailand's new energy industry development and green economic transformation, and deepening China-Thailand digital cooperation forwarding the "digital dividend" to benefit more and more people.

In her speech via a video message, Arunee Hiam, deputy director-general of Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) stressed that SDG 17 has been given top priority in Thailand.

"Regarding the policy of international development cooperation, Thailand focuses on the four areas of human security that directly affect the well-being of the people, namely employment, food, health, and energy and environment," Arunee noted.

"Malaysia is deeply confident that the Global Development Initiative is a more open and innovative solution," said Bong Yik Jui, deputy chief of Mission and Permanent Representative of Malaysia to UNESCAP, adding that it is instrumental in enhancing the synergy among a group of friends, and it provides better impetus towards accelerating the SDGs.

Li Yutong, head of the Center for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization of the ESCAP, noted that achieving food security for all is at the forefront of the global development agenda, and food systems are deeply intertwined with all the SDGs.

"Perhaps the only North Star that we have in front of us is the Sustainable Development Goals," concluded Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN resident coordinator in China. "That is why UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pushing for the Summit of the Future. It is frankly a moment to try and see if they can resurrect multilateralism in its true sense."

Zhao Fengtao (C), deputy head of China International Development Cooperation Agency, delivers a speech during a dialogue entitled "Renewed Efforts to Deliver on the SDGs: working towards the Summit of the Future" in Bangkok, Thailand, April 24, 2024. Representatives from Asia-Pacific countries gathered here on Wednesday to share their views and actions on how to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a dialogue on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).(Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)