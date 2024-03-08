Malaysian PM urges U.S. to cooperate with China in Asia-Pacific

CANBERRA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday urged Washington to cooperation with China for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

"I believe that Malaysia and Australia have a duty to try the utmost to encourage the United States, China, and other major players in the Asia-Pacific to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to the enhancement of regional cooperation and economic integration," Anwar, who was in Melbourne for a summit of Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), was quoted by the Australian ABC News broadcaster as saying in a speech at the Australian National University.

Expressing empathy toward China, Anwar said he regarded negative reactions to China's rise as an "attempt to deny its legitimate place in history," ABC reported.

Anwar said that the United States has become more "transactional," using rewards and punishments to achieve aims with other countries and the U.S. politicians are showing "a preference for leaders who are more transactional with the rest of the world."

It is not realistic to expect the Western perspectives on the future of global order be embraced universally, said Anwar.

Earlier on Monday, Anwar said that the United States and some of its Western allies should not preclude Malaysia from being friendly to China.

"Right now China seems to be the leading investor and trader into Malaysia," Anwar told a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, saying that his country is "fiercely independent" and does not want to "be dictated by any force."

"And if they (the United States and some of its Western allies) have problems with China, they should not impose it upon us. We do not have a problem with China," he said.

Last month, Anwar condemned the so-called "China-phobia" among the United States and some of its Western allies in an interview with the London-based Financial Times.

Anwar took office as Malaysia's prime minister in November 2022. Calling China an important neighbor, Anwar has said his government will give priority to enhancing relations with China in the fields of trade, investment and culture.

