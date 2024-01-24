China always a staunch force for peace in Asia-Pacific: ambassador

Xinhua) 08:36, January 24, 2024

LONDON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific is a region with the fastest growth, greatest potential, and most dynamic cooperation in the world, and China has always been a staunch force for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, China's Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang has said.

"Peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific bear on not only the future of the region, but that of the world," Zheng said on Tuesday in a speech delivered at the Asia House Annual Outlook 2024 Launch in London.

"Amid changes unseen in a century, China will deepen dialogue and cooperation with all parties towards the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future," he said.

China follows the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work to build friendship and partnership with neighbouring countries.

The ambassador called on countries to follow the principles of respecting one another, upholding peace, championing openness and cooperation, as well as embracing exchanges and mutual learning.

Despite headwinds in 2024, the long-term trajectory of China's development remains positive, he said.

Zheng said such confidence comes from the following five areas, namely, China's strong political leadership, and the consistency of major policies; the demand generated by a supersize market of more than 1.4 billion people, particularly, a middle-income group that is 400 million strong; the supply supported by a fully-fledged industrial system; abundant talent, capital, and data resources; and innovation underpinned by the rapid development of high-tech industries.

