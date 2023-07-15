Wang Yi puts forward proposal on security, stability in Asia-Pacific

Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attends the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Friday put forward a three-point proposal on safeguarding security and stability in Asia-Pacific.

Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) foreign minister's meeting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the ARF.

As the security mechanism with the widest coverage in the Asia-Pacific region, the forum has persistently carried out security dialogues and cooperation, and contributed to regional peace and stability, Wang noted.

He said in order to maintain a secure and stable strategic landscape in the Asia-Pacific region, China is keen to make the proposal.

First, adhering to openness and inclusiveness, and promoting common security. Wang called for taking into account the aspirations and interests of all parties, and taking the path of common security through extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

Wang said the Asia-Pacific region does not need an arms race, cannot engage in bloc confrontation and is not keen to start things anew. It is extremely opposed to the so-called "Asia-Pacific version of NATO", he stressed.

Second, safeguarding regional rules and promoting universal security. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), whose purposes and principles highly conform with that of the United Nations Charter, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and the Bandung Spirit, constitute the norm governing state-to-state relations for regional countries, Wang said.

He called on the regional countries to earnestly implement the TAC and practice true multilateralism.

Third, deepening pragmatic cooperation and achieving cooperative security. Wang suggested regional countries take advantage of cooperation projects to inject new vitality into confidence-building measures and preventive diplomacy in various fields. He called for cooperation in less sensitive areas and efforts to foster common security interests so as to boost security mutual trust.

