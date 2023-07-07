China to ban imports of food products from Fukushima in Japan: GAC

Xinhua) 16:28, July 07, 2023

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China will ban imports of food products from Fukushima and nine other prefectures in Japan, in order to prevent contaminated food from entering the country and protect Chinese consumers, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Friday.

The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency reviewing Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, did not fully reflect the views of all the experts involved in the assessment, an official with the GAC said.

There are still many unanswered questions regarding the legitimacy of Japan's ocean discharge plan, the reliability of the purification facility as well as the integrity of monitoring plans.

Supervision will be strengthened for food products, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, the official said, adding that the GAC will beef up detection and monitoring measures for radioactive substances and strictly prevent imports of products posing contamination risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)