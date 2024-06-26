China to hold conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence

Xinhua) 08:02, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Friday in Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

At a regular news briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning briefed the media concerning the conference and other commemorative events.

Seven decades ago, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai put forth in full these principles for the first time -- "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence."

The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have been widely accepted and recognized by countries across the world. They have become an important norm governing contemporary international relations, the spokesperson added.

The commemorative events include a commemorative conference, a luncheon and parallel forums. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the conference and deliver a speech, and Premier Li Qiang will preside over the conference, she said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the luncheon and deliver a speech. Former political leaders, experts, scholars, friendly individuals, media representatives, and business delegates from various countries will be invited to attend the conference and deliver speeches at the luncheon and parallel forums, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)