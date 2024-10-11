Strings of eloquence: The harp's unspoken language
(People's Daily Online) 15:26, October 11, 2024
The konghou, an ancient Chinese instrument, and the European harp both reflect rich cultural histories. These stringed instruments have played pivotal roles in their respective musical traditions for centuries, and each offers insight into their cultures' artistic values and social customs.
In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we explore how these instruments have been shaped by their societies, revealing the enduring power of music across civilizations.
