Strings of eloquence: The harp's unspoken language

People's Daily Online) 15:26, October 11, 2024

The konghou, an ancient Chinese instrument, and the European harp both reflect rich cultural histories. These stringed instruments have played pivotal roles in their respective musical traditions for centuries, and each offers insight into their cultures' artistic values and social customs.

In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we explore how these instruments have been shaped by their societies, revealing the enduring power of music across civilizations.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)