Repairers bring damaged ancient books back to life
(People's Daily Online) 09:51, September 01, 2023
|A cultural relics repairer inspects a page of an ancient book for damage at the Tianyi Pavilion in Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)
Fourteen cultural relics repairers recently restored ancient books at the Tianyi Pavilion in Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. It normally takes more than 20 procedures to bring a damaged ancient book back to life.
