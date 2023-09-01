Languages

Repairers bring damaged ancient books back to life

(People's Daily Online) 09:51, September 01, 2023
A cultural relics repairer inspects a page of an ancient book for damage at the Tianyi Pavilion in Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Fourteen cultural relics repairers recently restored ancient books at the Tianyi Pavilion in Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. It normally takes more than 20 procedures to bring a damaged ancient book back to life.


