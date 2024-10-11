Chinese premier says promoting sound, stable relations between China, Europe responsibility of both sides

Xinhua) 15:43, October 11, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here that promoting a sound, stable and sustainable development of China-Europe relations is not only the responsibility of both sides, but also the expectation of the international community.

Li made the remarks on Friday during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

It has been proven repeatedly in history and practice that as two major peaceful and constructive forces in the world, China and Europe maintaining a sound relationship and strengthening practical cooperation are conducive to their respective development, world prosperity and stability, as well as joint responses to global challenges, Li added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)