Leaders of European countries send congratulations on PRC's 75th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 09:46, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of European countries have recently sent messages or letters of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that China has set an example of and injected impetus into global development, and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the three global initiatives put forward by Xi will promote the building of a more just, equitable and progressive world. He added that Serbia is willing to work with China to jointly build a Serbia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok said that China has become an important force on the international stage, and that Hungary is willing to continue to be China's partner, deepen cooperation in various fields and achieve common development goals.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that China actively responds to global challenges including the climate change, adding that it is more important than ever to carry out close and practical bilateral cooperation. He believed that Germany-China relations will continue to consolidate and deepen.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that as two ancient civilizations with thousands of years of history, Italy and China can contribute profound strategic wisdom to easing tensions and overcoming conflicts in the international community, adding that Italy is willing to further deepen practical cooperation with China and promote the development of bilateral relations.

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said that the Switzerland-China innovative strategic partnership is deep and stable, and that she firmly believes that the two sides can continue to deepen cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in the future.

