Commentary: China, Europe need to work together for greener future

09:56, September 14, 2024 By Zeng Yan ( Xinhua

GENEVA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The recent visits by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to China highlight the growing potential for cooperation between Europe and China, especially in the area of clean energy and green transition.

Their visits reflect the shared interest in stabilizing relations and deepening collaboration on sustainable development.

By engaging in constructive dialogue, Spain and Norway demonstrated their will to facilitate green transition, a crucial pathway to addressing the global climate crisis. Trade disputes, not least those related to tariffs on Chinese EVs, need to be resolved without derailing broader efforts toward a green economy.

Spain, one of Europe's largest EV producers, plays a crucial role in this dynamic. During his visit, Sanchez voiced Spain's readiness to expand collaboration with China in areas like cultural exchanges, trade and particularly EVs.

Spain's position as a major player in the automotive industry, coupled with China's strength in EV production, presents significant opportunities for their win-win cooperation.

Likewise, Norway, following talks between Chinese and Norwegian leaders, issued a joint statement with China on the establishment of dialogue on green transition.

A leader in renewable energy and EV adoption, Norway has long been committed to reducing its carbon footprint.

"We welcome cooperation and trade with China in a broad range of areas ... We want to cooperate on areas where we have overlapping interests with China, such as addressing climate change and the green industrial transition," the Norwegian prime minister told Xinhua ahead of his visit to China.

Norway's strategic insight in the maritime and shipbuilding sectors, which also touch upon greener, more efficient transportation, aligns with China's expertise in green technologies, hence a mutually beneficial partnership.

This collaboration on green economy, as widely deemed a win-win scenario, enables Europe and China to strengthen their positions in the global market thereby contributing to international climate goals.

Rising up to challenges and braving headwinds, China and Europe are capable of forging meaningful partnerships that transcend political differences, especially when it comes to the shared goal of sustainability.

