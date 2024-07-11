China-Europe freight train trips surpass 10,000 this year

Xinhua) 09:42, July 11, 2024

WUHAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train trips surpassed 10,000 this year, as a train bound for Duisburg in Germany departed from Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on Wednesday.

The mark was passed 19 days earlier than last year. The trains have transported more than 1.08 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods this year, up 11 percent year on year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

At present, the China-Europe freight train service reaches 224 cities in 25 European countries and connects over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries, the railway company said, noting that these trains transport more than 50,000 types of goods.

Starting from June 15, the frequency of set-scheduled China-Europe freight train services has increased from five trains per week to 17 trains, according to the company.

Compared with traditional freight trains, the set-scheduled trains strictly adhere to a fixed timetable throughout the entire route, helping enhance service predictability.

