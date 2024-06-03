Interview: China, Europe have complementary strengths in energy transition: NIO founder

Xinhua) 10:58, June 03, 2024

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 1 (Xinhua) -- In the field of energy transition, the opportunities for cooperation between China and Europe far outweigh competitive challenges, said Li Bin, founder of the leading Chinese electric automaker NIO, in a recent interview here with Xinhua.

Chinese companies have gained better opportunities in the industrial transformation of new energy vehicles, not due to subsidies, but because of China's vast market scale, mature supply chain system, cutting-edge technology, and rich talent pool, he said. "We believe that good products and good services should be available to users worldwide."

Li emphasized that if Europe and China join forces, it would greatly benefit the global energy transition, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

"Europe excels in research and development, and material technologies," Li said. "On the other hand, China has a significant advantage in supply chain system and manufacturing cost efficiency."

"This is a case of complementary strengths," he said.

Industries related to sustainable development should not be used as political bargaining chips, he said, adding that addressing climate change is a common task for the global community.

The anti-subsidy investigation against Chinese electric vehicles launched by the European Union last October is a political decision and does not conform to industrial facts, Li said.

"The more open the market, the safer and more cooperative it becomes, leading to greater opportunities. Tariffs will eventually harm local companies and consumers," the founder noted.

NIO entered the European market in 2022, and has since introduced six models. Now it has seven NIO Houses and 43 power swap stations across the continent.

