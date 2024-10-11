Feature: Chinese solar technology shines at global off-grid solar expo

October 11, 2024

NAIROBI, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese solar technology manufacturers take center stage at the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum and Expo 2024, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

A key event addressing the challenge of energy access through innovative solar solutions, the three-day event was co-hosted by GOGLA, the global association for the off-grid solar industry, the government of Kenya, and the World Bank's Lighting Global Program, attracting over 1,500 delegates, including government officials and industry leaders, and about 100 exhibitors.

Sarah Malm, executive director at GOGLA, said that Chinese manufacturers have become significant players in the solar power sector by developing innovations that enable off-grid communities to access electricity affordably.

Albanus Korir, a renewable energy entrepreneur from Kenya, remarked on the surge of visitors drawn to the exhibition stands showcasing Chinese manufacturers and their cutting-edge solar technology.

"Chinese-made solar home systems have integrated technology that makes them viable alternatives to national grid electricity," Korir said at the expo on Thursday.

Korir, who has been in the solar business for 12 years, shared that he initially imported solar power generation equipment from European manufacturers but has since turned to Chinese factories for affordable, high-quality products.

He expressed particular admiration for the offerings from Shenzhen Power Solution, especially their pay-as-you-go solar systems that allow customers to pay in installments, thereby expanding access to solar systems for more households.

Terry Hu, sales manager at Shenzhen Power Solution, highlighted that their solar products are tailored for African conditions, where a significant portion of the population lives without access to the national electricity grid.

He emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring that low-income households can enjoy electronic devices by purchasing solar-powered gadgets like mobile phones and televisions without needing grid connectivity.

Elliot Kasangeli, who operates a flour milling plant in western Kenya, was impressed by the high-capacity batteries showcased at the Shenzhen Solar Run Energy exhibition stand, which can store solar energy to ensure commercial enterprises have lighting even during periods of low sunshine.

Gary Chen, general manager for Shenzhen Solar Run Energy in Uganda, said that their off-grid solar solutions incorporate technology that enables enterprises in energy-intensive industries, such as welding, to thrive despite power supply challenges.

Visitor Benford Mwenda, a teacher in a public school in eastern Kenya, discovered innovative products at the pavilion of Shenzhen Lemi Technology Development Corporation Limited that could enhance educational outcomes for students in remote villages through solar-powered tablets and computers.

Mwenda suggested that Kenya could deploy Chinese-made solar lanterns to enable children without electricity to study after dark, boosting their academic performance.

Haoyang Cao, sales manager from the Shenzhen company, described participation in the expo as an opportunity to showcase the latest Chinese innovations illuminating the future of renewable energy.

Grace Atieno, a farmer from western Kenya, attended the event seeking solar-powered water pumps to ensure a reliable water supply for her agricultural enterprise year-round. The 35-year-old mother of three expressed interest in purchasing a solar submersible water pump from Sinoware Technology Company after visiting its pavilion.

Fred Tsang, sales executive of the company, revealed that their solar water pumps are built with durable components to minimize breakdowns, ensuring farmers maintain a constant water supply.

