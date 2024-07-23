We Are China

Exploring Solar Radio Telescope in SW China

Ecns.cn) 13:19, July 23, 2024

Aerial view shows the Solar Radio Telescope (the Meridian Project phase II) in Daocheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The telescope is composed of 313 antennas of 6-meter diameter.

Photo taken on July 22, 2024, shows the parabolic antennas in Daocheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

