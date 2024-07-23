Exploring Solar Radio Telescope in SW China
Aerial view shows the Solar Radio Telescope (the Meridian Project phase II) in Daocheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The telescope is composed of 313 antennas of 6-meter diameter.
Photo taken on July 22, 2024, shows the parabolic antennas in Daocheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
