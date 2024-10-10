Quinoa reaches maturity in N China
Multicolored quinoa enters the maturation period in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, adorning the earth with vibrant colors. (Photo/Ding Genhou)
During Cold Dew, which began on Oct. 8 and is the 17th of 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar, more than 700 mu (around 115 acres) of colorful quinoa, which has been cultivated as part of an integrated agricultural and tourism landscape along the Daheihe River in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has entered the maturation stage.
The diverse varieties of quinoa ripen with extraordinarily vivid colors and shades of red, gold and purple, resembling a captivating oil painting created by nature.
Photo shows the quinoa with a fiery-red color. (Photo/Ding Genhou)
Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.
