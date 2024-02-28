China completes three-quarters of autumn grain purchases

February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Autumn grain purchases in China's major grain-producing regions have reached 150 million tonnes, exceeding 75 percent of the target amount, official data showed Tuesday.

Currently, the peak purchasing period has concluded in south China, while the northern and northeastern regions are stepping up bulk purchases, according to the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Regarding grain types, the peak purchasing period for rice is expected to end by the close of this month, while that for soybeans and corn will extend until the end of March and April, respectively.

The administration noted that China's grain inventory has remained ample, safeguarding the country's food security. Ongoing efforts are also made to strengthen market regulation and emergency food supply.

China's grain output rose 1.3 percent year on year to a record high of 695.41 million tonnes in 2023. It was the ninth consecutive year for China to register a grain harvest of over 650 million tonnes.

