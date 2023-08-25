Home>>
China unveils measures to ensure grain quality, safety
(Xinhua) 09:56, August 25, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, Thursday unveiled measures to supervise grain quality and safety.
These measures, which include 50 items in eight chapters, will come into effect on Oct. 1.
They aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of grain sellers and consumers, strengthen the supervision and administration of grain quality and safety in circulation, and ensure national grain quality and safety.
Those engaged in grain businesses should strictly follow the relevant laws, regulations, policies, and standards and abide by the grain quality and safety management system, noted the measures.
