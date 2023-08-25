Chinese vice premier stresses autumn agricultural production

Xinhua) 08:26, August 25, 2023

HOHHOT, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong stressed autumn agricultural production to ensure a stable and secure supply of grains and important agricultural produce to guarantee sustained improvement in economic operations.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour in Liaoning and Inner Mongolia from Wednesday to Thursday.

Noting that autumn grain accounts for more than 70 percent of the country's annual grain output, Liu said no efforts should be spared to ensure a bumper autumn harvest when he inspected farmland.

Technology guidance should improve, and fiscal funds should be well leveraged to stabilize and increase autumn grain production, said Liu, adding that preventing natural disasters and crop pests is also necessary.

He emphasized improving production efficiency and quality of livestock and aquatic products to fulfill diversified consumption demands.

While inspecting work on consolidating the achievements in poverty alleviation, Liu urged efforts to forestall any large-scale relapse into poverty.

