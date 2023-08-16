Prices of China's edible agricultural products up last week

Xinhua) 16:53, August 16, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Prices of China's edible agricultural products went up 0.5 percent last week from the previous week, official data showed Wednesday.

From Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, the wholesale prices of grain and oil fluctuated slightly, with rice, soybean oil and rapeseed oil down 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The wholesale prices of peanut oil went up 0.1 percent, while flour prices remained unchanged from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the wholesale prices of pork rose 2.5 percent week on week to 22.47 yuan (about 3.12 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, while those of beef and mutton fell 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.2 percent in July compared with that in June.

