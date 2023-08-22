Home>>
China allocates subsidies for autumn grain fertilizer, pesticide sprays
(Xinhua) 11:03, August 22, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's finance ministry has allocated 2.4 billion yuan (about 329.7 million U.S. dollars) in subsidies for fertilizers, pesticides and other agricultural sprays to help ensure a bumper harvest of autumn grains.
The subsidized sprays improve the yields of autumn grains such as corn and soybeans, and strengthen their resistance to detrimental environmental factors.
The ministry has urged local governments to spend the subsidies on such sprays specifically, and to conduct spraying work in a coordinated and timely manner.
