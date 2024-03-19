Chinese premier stresses efforts to stabilize grain supply

Xinhua) 16:52, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged all-out efforts to secure stable supply of grains and vital agricultural products.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in instructions on spring agricultural production as well as disaster prevention, reduction and relief efforts.

Local governments should be fully prepared for the spring ploughing, and provide greater policy support and technical guidance for agricultural production, Li said. He also emphasized the need to ensure adequate supply of agricultural materials.

Li noted that these efforts aim to help the country achieve another bumper harvest and firmly underpin its high-quality social and economic development.

A national conference on spring agricultural production and disaster prevention, reduction and relief efforts was convened in Xinxiang, Henan Province on Monday. Vice Premier Liu Guozhong attended the conference and made a speech.

Liu called for moves to increase grain and oil yields, encourage the use of supportive technology, and promote the development and maintenance of high-standard farmland.

Efforts should also go to monitoring disaster risks and strengthening emergency preparedness to reduce the impact of disasters on agricultural output, according to the vice premier.

Prior to the conference, Liu paid a visit to Xingtai in Hebei Province, north China, and examined restoration of damaged agricultural infrastructure and the growth of wheat.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)