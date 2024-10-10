Autumn views of NW China's Qilian Mountains

People's Daily Online) 14:30, October 10, 2024

Photo shows an autumn view of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)

With the majestic snow-capped peaks of the Qilian Mountains towering above, the vast Gobi Desert stretching out for miles, herds of bharals, also known as blue sheep, climbing among the mountains, and the glistening snowmelt flowing slowly, the Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province offers a pristine ecological tapestry in which various natural ecosystems intertwine and thrive.

The mesmerizing natural splendor of the national park is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the selfless ecological rangers who tirelessly labor in the heart of the Qilian Mountains season after season. Enduring the unforgiving elements of high altitudes, extreme cold, fierce winds, and relentless sunlight, these dedicated rangers protect countless lives inhabiting the area.

The Qilian Mountain National Park's pilot area in Delingha city, Qinghai Province, mainly protects four types of ecosystems: grassland, wetland, desert, and cryosphere.

There are four ecological management and support stations in the pilot area, with three located on the outskirts of the protected area. This strategic placement not only ensures the personal safety of the rangers but also enables them to effectively manage and control personnel and vehicles entering the area, thus safeguarding the ecological resources.

