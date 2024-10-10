China's pet economy thrives with rise of responsible ownership, pet-friendly services

Xinhua) 09:04, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Yan Jinsheng still treasures the old dog license and pet nameplate for a dog he had raised nearly 40 years ago.

"It used to cost as much as 5,000 yuan (about 708.54 U.S. dollars) to get these in cities back then. Pure-breed dogs were a luxury for ordinary people," said the 47-year-old pet enthusiast, who hails from north China's Tianjin Municipality.

In the 1990s, international pet brands began entering the Chinese market, while domestic brands were virtually nonexistent. However, after the year 2000, the number of pets in China surged, with pet owners focusing more on emotional companionship rather than just keeping pets for home security. This shift fueled the rapid growth of China's pet economy.

Seeing the potential of the emerging pet industry, Yan, who had previously worked in the automotive sector, shifted focus in 2013 to establish Favor Pets -- a chain brand offering pet services, including retail stores, grooming and training, headquartered in Beijing's Tongzhou District.

China has experienced a booming pet economy in recent years, with domestic brands covering pet food, a variety of pet supplies and pet healthcare rapidly expanding. Favor Pets is a prime example, as it currently operates over 2,000 stores in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

According to an industry report, the number of pet dogs in China reached 51.75 million in 2023, while pet cats numbered 69.8 million. The urban pet (dogs and cats) consumption market grew to 279.3 billion yuan in 2023, up 3.2 percent from 2022, and is projected to climb to 361.3 billion yuan by 2026.

Although uncivilized behaviors such as dog attacks and pet abuse and abandonment occasionally still occur in China, there has been a marked rise in responsible pet ownership along with the rapid pet market expansion.

Yan noted that pet owners today are increasingly aware of their responsibilities -- such as vaccinating their pets and registering for pet licenses. "It used to be costly and inconvenient to get a pet license, but now it's much cheaper and easier, as you can apply at your local police station at a cost of only a few hundred yuan," he explained.

Lang Qingrui, head of Yituo pet studio in Beijing's Chaoyang District, has worked in the pet industry for eight years. He has noticed that more pet owners now use leashes when walking their dogs and train their pets to defecate at regular spots, thereby reducing distress in the surrounding community.

The pet training sector in China is also gaining momentum. According to Qichacha, a business information platform, there are currently over 28,000 companies in China whose names or business scopes include the hashtag "pet training," with 6,559 new companies opening in 2023 alone.

In 2019, Yan launched the "pet kindergarten program," an educational initiative focused on teaching pets discipline and correct social behavior, while also helping pet owners to better understand the physical behaviors and signals exhibited by their furry friends.

"Pet owners need education on proper care, while pets require social adaptation training to correct undesirable behavior in time," said Li Yabin, a dog handler at Favor Pets. "This helps people and pets coexist harmoniously."

Rising awareness of "responsible ownership" has made Chinese society more accepting of pets, with an increasing number of shopping malls, hotels and parks becoming pet-friendly.

Beijing resident Zhou Jingru recently took her little corgi to DT51, a new shopping mall that offers free pet strollers for shoppers.

"It was a great experience! I've always wanted to take her to more places. The stroller comes equipped with a urinal pad and a lid, and I don't have to worry about people who might be uncomfortable around dogs," said the 27-year-old.

Wu Yi, an associate professor at the College of Animal Science and Technology at China Agricultural University, pointed out that creating a harmonious environment where people and pets can coexist requires collective efforts from society.

She added that, in addition to regulating the responsibilities of pet owners and strengthening pet training, it is essential to promote pet friendliness through media and the internet, as well as to advocate for better laws and regulations to safeguard the safety and interests of the public.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)