Pet parade held in Quezon City, Philippines
A man and his costumed pet dog is seen as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
People raise their costumed pet dogs as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A woman carries her costumed pet dog as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
People and their costumed pet animals participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.