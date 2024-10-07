Pet parade held in Quezon City, Philippines

Xinhua) 10:24, October 07, 2024

A man and his costumed pet dog is seen as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People raise their costumed pet dogs as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A woman carries her costumed pet dog as they participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People and their costumed pet animals participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines on Oct. 6, 2024. The pet parade was organized in celebration of the World Animal Day which is observed on Oct. 4 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)